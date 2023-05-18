Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur; first time on former PM's death anniversary

Earlier, Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi while performing a parikrama at the memorial of his father Rajiv Gandhi on Septemebr 7 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary, said the party sources on Thursday.

The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

