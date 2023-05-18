Left Menu

WFI chief to hold rally on June 5 in show of strength

Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, along with several of their peers, are observing a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.In this grand rally, discussion will be held with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases, Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singhs representative Sanjiv Singh told PTI.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:12 IST
WFI chief to hold rally on June 5 in show of strength
  • Country:
  • India

Sexual harassment accused BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally on June 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday, to marshal support in his favour against the charges. Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, along with several of their peers, are observing a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.

''In this grand rally, discussion will be held with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases,'' Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's representative Sanjiv Singh told PTI. According to a message being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisation and law experts have been invited from all over the country to participate in the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' in Ayodhya. Sanjiv Singh said that besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A target has been fixed to gather 11 lakh people for the rally, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
4
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023