Union Minister Anurag Thakur exhorts youngsters to shun drugs

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:55 IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday called upon youngsters to take the pledge to stay away from drugs and make the country and Himachal Pradesh drugs-free.

Addressing a cultural programme organised by students from Hamirpur district at the Himachal Pradesh University, Thakur said if there were no consumers of narcotic substances, small drug peddlers and their kingpins would be eliminated automatically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of programmes to make India drugs-free and the menace of drugs would be completely eradicated if states also take effective measures, he said.

Thakur said a 'Centre of Excellence of Sports' would be set up in Hamirpur district and the work on the project would be completed in two years after getting the forest clearance. He also assured of full cooperation in setting up an IT-enabled service centre at the University.

Later speaking to media persons, Thakur lashed out at the Rajasthan government, alleging that it was so deep in corruption that the former president of the state Congress unit has raised a banner against its own government.

