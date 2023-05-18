Left Menu

BJP leader's daughter to marry a Muslim, photo of wedding card goes viral on social media

These are double standards of the BJP and party workers will get demoralised, said a user on social networking site Facebook.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:29 IST
A photo of the wedding card of a BJP leader's daughter who is marrying a Muslim man has gone viral on social media with several people, including Hindutva hardliners, trolling the former MLA and the saffron party alleging ''double standards''.

The wedding is slated to take place at a resort here on May 28.

People close to the leader, Yashpal Benam, said on condition of anonymity that his daughter studied at Lucknow University and was in a relationship with the man whom she is going to marry.

Benam is the chairman of the Pauri Municipal Corporation. He was earlier with the Congress and won as an independent from Pauri Assembly constituency in 2007.

Political leaders from both the BJP and the Congress have been invited to the wedding.

Several social media users slammed Benam, saying while the BJP talks about ''Love jihad'', its leader has failed to stop his daughter from marrying a Muslim man.

''The BJP-ruled states are making films like 'The Kerala Story' tax-free while here a BJP leader's daughter is marrying a Muslim man. These are double standards of the BJP and party workers will get demoralised,'' said a user on social networking site Facebook. ''Love jihad'' is a term often used by BJP leaders as well as right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

