Left Menu

"Had Congress banned Bajrang Dal 70 years ago..." Maulana Arshad Madani

After much uproar over the Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday said that if the Congress had banned the right-wing organization 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:11 IST
"Had Congress banned Bajrang Dal 70 years ago..." Maulana Arshad Madani
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After much uproar over the Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday said that if the Congress had banned the right-wing organization 70 years ago, the country would not have been ruined. "In its manifesto, the Congress party had talked about banning Bajrang Dal. If they had taken this decision 70 years back, the country would not have been ruined. When they said this, there was a hue and cry that Congress made a mistake by including it in its manifesto. I understood that it was not a mistake but it was being corrected," Madani said at an event here.

"If there was no anti-Muslim policy of Bajrang Dal, then the Popular Front of India (PFI) would not have emerged. PFI is not an action but a reaction," he added. Congress faced a major backlash from Hindu organisations after it announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," read the Congress manifesto. The Bajrang Bali row had taken centre stage during the election campaigns in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls.

At a poll campaign rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lashed out at the Congress and said that the people of Karnataka should punish those who promised to ban the Bajrang Dal and urged people to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they went to cast their vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023