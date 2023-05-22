Job creation to be major plank of BJP's campaign for Telangana Assembly polls

Creation of jobs on a large scale would be a major plank of BJP's campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Addressing the party's state executive committee meeting held here, Sanjay Kumar asked the party leaders and cadre to reach out to people with the party's promise of jobs by launching a vigorous door-to-door campaign.

The BJP, if elected to power, would fill up two lakh job vacancies in the government and announce a ''job calendar'' every year, a party release stated.

The party has decided to take up a 'Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan' (mass contact programme) from May 30 to June 30 to explain to people about the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government for the country's progress, besides the benefits accrued to Telangana, it said.

The state has not been able to achieve the desired progress under BRS rule, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

He highlighted the Modi government's initiatives for growth and welfare of poor, including construction of toilets under 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan', supply of free rice and wheat to poor and provision of employment under the National Employment Guarantee programme.

Strengthening the road network along with other rural infrastructure and the country's economic growth despite the COVID-19 crisis were also highlighted by him during the meeting.

The release quoted Sanjay Kumar as saying that the Modi government had spent more than Rs 16,000 crore on rural infrastructure development in Telangana, besides Rs 35,000 crore on various railways projects and Rs 1.50 lakh crore on national highways in the state.

Sanjay Kumar, who is the Karimnagar MP, said people of Telangana are of the firm view that BJP is the only alternative to the BRS. ''It is evident from the way the BJP's graph is growing steadily in every election held after 2019,'' he said.

The state BJP president claimed as to how Congress can dream of coming to power in Telangana when it could not get deposits in any byelection in the state.

