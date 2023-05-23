NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it a party to the conflict
Training Ukrainian pilots in flying U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets does not make NATO a party to the conflict, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine has the right of self-defence...We help Ukraine to uphold that right," he told reporters. "That doesn't make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict."
