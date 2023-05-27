Left Menu

Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

Pope Francis resumed regular appointments on Saturday, one day after cancelling his schedule due to a fever.The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal.Francis later was captured on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside.The Vaticans confirmation of the 86-year-old popes fever sparked concerns about Francis health.

The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal.

Francis later was captured on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside.

The Vatican's confirmation of the 86-year-old pope's fever sparked concerns about Francis' health. The last time he spiked a serious fever, in March, the 86-year-old pontiff was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with acute bronchitis. He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.

The Vatican has confirmed that the pope will preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday, and will meet with Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday.

