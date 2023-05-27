Left Menu

Welcome return of Sengol to its rightful pride of place: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:59 IST
Welcome return of Sengol to its rightful pride of place: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music composer and Parliamentarian Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday said he welcomed the return of the Sengol to its rightful pride of place.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all those responsible for the construction of the new Parliament in short time, Ilaiyaraaja said: ''I sincerely pray that the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision-making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi.'' Taking to Twitter to convey his feelings, the Rajya Sabha MP said the royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture and pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms, revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics.

''It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As head of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same,'' he said.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new structure is set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023