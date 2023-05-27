Welcome return of Sengol to its rightful pride of place: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja

Renowned music composer and Parliamentarian Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday said he welcomed the return of the Sengol to its rightful pride of place.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all those responsible for the construction of the new Parliament in short time, Ilaiyaraaja said: ''I sincerely pray that the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision-making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi.'' Taking to Twitter to convey his feelings, the Rajya Sabha MP said the royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture and pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms, revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics.

''It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As head of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same,'' he said.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new structure is set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)