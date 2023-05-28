Left Menu

Sengol installed in Lok Sabha will continue to inspire us, says PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:15 IST
Sengol installed in Lok Sabha will continue to inspire us, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted the significance of Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power saying that the sceptre will continue to inspire the parliamentarians in their duty.

In his address in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament to mark the inauguration of the building, Modi said the Sengol in 1947 symbolised of transfer of power under the guidance of Rajaji and the Adheenams. On the contrary, Congress has been claiming that there has been no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari, and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the sceptre as a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India.

''Recently, a lot of information related to its (Sengol's) history has come out in the media. I don't want to go into detail. But, I believe it is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the dignity of the sacred Sengol. Whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament House, Sengol will continue to inspire us all,'' Modi said.

After the Sengol was installed in Lok Sabha Sunday morning, he said, ''In the great Chola Empire, Sengol was considered a symbol of path of duty, the path of service and the path of nation service.'' A ceremonial sceptre, 'Sengol', which is said to have been given to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power in August 1947 by the British, was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum and was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament.

Made of silver with a coat of gold, Sengol was originally used to mark the handing over power from one king to another during the Chola dynasty in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023