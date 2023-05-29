Lula congratulates Turkey's Erdogan: 'Count on Brazil's partnership'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, wishing him a "good term with a lot of work" for the Turkish people.

Lula wrote on Twitter that Erdogan can "count on Brazil's partnership in global cooperation for peace, in the fight against poverty and for the development of the world."

