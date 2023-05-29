Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:34 IST
No achievements during 9 years of Modi govt to celebrate: HP Cong chief Pratibha Singh
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Monday claimed the country will remember the Modi government's nine years for attacks on democracy and democratic institutions, misuse of state agencies to muzzle the opposition's voice and the selling off of PSUs.

''There is no major achievement of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past nine years and the BJP should apologise for its 'anti-people' decisions,'' Singh said in a statement here.

The state Congress Committee president also that youngsters were disgusted and frustrated over the growing unemployment. Rising prices and hasty decisions like demonetisation, and the faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) badly hit the economy, fuelling inflation and unemployment, she added.

The country will remember the nine years of the Modi government for the attacks on democracy and democratic institutions, misuse of state agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax department to muzzle the voice of opposition and the selling off of Public Sector Undertakings to private players, Singh alleged.

Refuting Union Minister Prahlad Patel's claim that the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang and the AIIMS in Bilaspur were gifts of the Modi government, she said these projects were initiated by the Congress government, adding that the BJP should not resort to falsehood and misguide people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

