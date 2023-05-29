PM worked tirelessly, without discrimination to speed up development in 9 years

Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly and without discrimination to speed up development in the country since 2014. The PM has worked to empower the people and the country during the past nine years, he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly and without discrimination to speed up development in the country since 2014. The PM has worked to empower the people and the country during the past nine years, he said. Talking with reporters, Goyal said, ''The full majority government has strengthened the PM's hands so that he could transform the country, strengthen the economy, uplift the poor sections of the society and defend the country's borders.'' The PM has worked hard to speed up development, take welfare schemes to the last person in the line and empower the people of the country, he said. BJP MP Poonam Mahajan gave a presentation on the achievements of the Modi government.

''India was among the fragile five economies of the world in 2014 and today it is the fifth largest economy in the world,'' she claimed.

