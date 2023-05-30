Left Menu

Biden says he feels good about prospects for passage of debt ceiling deal

Biden and McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default. "I feel very good about it. Biden waved off Republican concerns about defense spending, saying that if more money is needed, it can be appropriated.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he feels good about prospects for passage by Congress of the debt ceiling deal that he reached with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden and McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default.

"I feel very good about it. ... We'll see when the vote starts," the president said. Biden waved off Republican concerns about defense spending, saying that if more money is needed, it can be appropriated.

