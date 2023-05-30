Abhishek slams Centre over assault on wrestlers, calls it "shining example" of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday termed the women wrestlers reaching Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga a ''shameful moment for the country'' and mocked the BJP government at the Centre for its programme to empower the girl child.

If the BJP government returns to power in 2024 then the future of the country's people and their aspirations will also be drowned in the Ganga, he said at a rally here. His remarks came in the backdrop of the country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reaching Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

''BJP talks with pride about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. A shining example of women empowerment is our Olympians. They are our national pride. But wrestlers who brought laurels for the country are being dragged in the streets of New Delhi. See the arrogance of BJP, how it is treating them,'' he said.

Banerjee, addressing a series of meetings in Purba Medinipur district said, ''The wrestlers have said they will immerse their medals in the Ganga. Can you imagine the level of injustice and deprivation of basic rights in the country? If the BJP government is re-elected, then the aspirations and dreams of the masses too will be immersed in the river.'' But the day is not far off when the people of this country will vote out the BJP government. ''The scenes of wrestlers being dragged on the streets reminds me of the day (in 2006) when the police under the then CPI(M) regime had dragged (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee by her hair from the BDO's office at Singur''.

He was referring to the anti-land acquisition protests against the Tata Motors' car plant by Mamata Banerjee, who was then the opposition leader, in Bengal's Hooghly district.

Banerjee addressed rallies in Purba Medinipur as part of 'Trinamool eh Nabojowar' (New Wave in Trinamool), TMC's mass outreach campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien said the party stands by the protesting wrestlers.

''Dear @SakshiMalik, @BajrangPunia,@Phogat_Vinesh and all our champions. Stay strong. On the 2nd day of your protest at Jantar Mantar a team of @AITCOfficial MPs met you in solidarity. A delegation of TMC MPs is standing by. Once you choose your new location, we will be there,'' O'Brien tweeted.

The protesting wrestlers were detained on Sunday after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women grapplers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)