Political class has become intolerant towards criticism in media: Tharoor

The political class has become intolerant towards their criticism in the media, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday while observing that there has been a gradual depletion in the relation between the two.At the release of Ringside Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond, a book by Vijay Darda, a three-time MP and chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, Tharoor also said the media should also hold a mirror to itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:54 IST
The political class has become intolerant towards their criticism in the media, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday while observing that there has been a gradual depletion in the relation between the two.

At the release of ''Ringside: Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond'', a book by Vijay Darda, a three-time MP and chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, Tharoor also said the media should also ''hold a mirror to itself''. ''There has been a gradual depletion in the relation between the political class and media. The political class is no longer tolerant of their criticism in the media,'' the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tharoor released the book in the presence of veteran politicians, including Farooq Abdullah, Varun Gandhi and Praful Patel among others.

Sanjaya Baru, the former advisor to then prime minister Manmohan Singh, eminent journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Shekhar Gupta, and managing director of Lokmat Media Group Devendra Darda were present on the dais.

Baru lauded Darda's efforts in bringing to the fore the plight of the people of the Vidarbha region and his focus on getting it a status of a separate state like Telangana.

The book is a collection of write-ups by Vijay Darda which were published in the Lokmat Media Group's newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies between 2011 and 2016.

