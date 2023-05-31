Left Menu

Union ministers thank PM, people of India on nine years of Modi govt

Union ministers on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing nine years in office and thanked him for implementing initiatives on a scale never thought of before.At a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, the ministers also thanked the people of the country for giving Modi an opportunity to serve for a second term in 2019.I take pride in saying that the Modi government has completed nine years of seva, sushasan, garib kalyan service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:05 IST
Union ministers on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing nine years in office and thanked him for implementing initiatives on a scale never thought of before.

At a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, the ministers also thanked the people of the country for giving Modi an opportunity to serve for a second term in 2019.

''I take pride in saying that the Modi government has completed nine years of 'seva, sushasan, garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)'. All ministers thanked the prime minister and the people of the country who gave Modi an opportunity to serve again,'' Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing reporters here after the meeting.

Modi won a second term in office after the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, bagging 303 seats in the 543-member House. The prime minister took the oath of office on May 30, 2019.

Thakur said in the past nine years, 3.5 crore pucca homes were built and handed over to the poor while 9.6 crore households got free LPG connections.

The minister said the government built 12 crore toilets and also provided tap water connection to 12 crore households in the past three-and-a-half years.

The Modi government is also implementing the world's biggest healthcare initiative where 60 crore people are eligible for Rs 5 lakh as medical insurance, he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured 220 crore vaccine doses were administered and 160 countries received vaccines from India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, the minister added.

Thakur said India has also emerged as an exporter of defence products and a hub for mobile and electronics manufacturing.

India also emerged as the fastest growing economy among large countries from a tottering economy nine years back, he added.

