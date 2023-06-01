Zelenskiy in Moldova: Ukraine is ready for NATO membership
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Moldova on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.
He spoke to reporters as he stood beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu after arriving for a summit of the European Political Community which is being hosted by Ukraine's neighbour.
