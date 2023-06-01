EU condemns violence in Kosovo, will keep talking to all parties, Borrell says

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell repeated on Thursday that violence in Kosovo had to be condemned, adding he would continue to speak to the parties involved .

On the sidelines of a European summit in Moldova, Borrell said he had urged Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Slovakia on Wednesday to play his part in defusing the crisis, adding he hoped to convey the same message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Moldova.

