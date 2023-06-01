Left Menu

Lithuania President: Ukraine should be compensated for not being fully in Nato

Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday Western allies should find something to compensate Ukraine for their inability to grant full Nato membership to the war-torn country. NATO has not acceded to Ukraine's request for fast-track membership as Western governments such as the U.S. and Germany are wary of moves that they fear could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia.

Reuters | Bulboaca | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:44 IST
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday Western allies should find something to compensate Ukraine for their inability to grant full Nato membership to the war-torn country. "Ukraine needs to know what happens after the war is over," he told reporters ahead of a European summit held in Moldova.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country. NATO has not acceded to Ukraine's request for fast-track membership as Western governments such as the U.S. and Germany are wary of moves that they fear could take the alliance closer to entering an active war with Russia.

