Indian-American Taral Patel to contest for Texas county commissioner in 2024

PTI | Houston | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Taral Patel, a 29-year-old Indian-American policy expert has announced his candidacy to serve as Fort Bend County Commissioner for Precinct 3 in 2024 in the US state of Texas.

Patel, who worked as a former Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George, took to Twitter to announce his candidacy on Tuesday where he posted a video campaign and wrote, ''I’m announcing my campaign for Fort Bend County Commissioner.'' ''Together, we can push past the divisive politics that we see in the news — and build a stronger, diverse, & more united Fort Bend,'' he said.

Patel, a self-described ''policy wonk,'' is running as a candidate of the Democratic Party for the seat held by longtime Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers, the Fort Bend Star newspaper reported.

He recently completed his service at the White House, where he served in the Biden administration's Office of the White House Liaison, working on matters related to housing, urban development, and disaster recovery and resilience, the report said.

He previously worked in the Department of Justice's Criminal Division in the public integrity section, as the deputy finance director.

Patel who grew up mostly in Fort Bend County (with brief stints in Harris County) completed his graduation from the University of Texas at Austin.

He is the son of Indian immigrants who came to the US in the 1980s, working in various small businesses while attending Texas Southern University and the University of Houston, it said.

Patel has also successfully led Fort Bend County through numerous flooding incidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri and electric grid failure, droughts, and other major emergencies to emerge stronger and more united than ever.

The Democratic Primary Election Day is set to be held on March 5, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

