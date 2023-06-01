Left Menu

Bhopal to have public holiday on June 1 from next year for city's 'gaurav diwas': MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:12 IST
Bhopal to have public holiday on June 1 from next year for city's 'gaurav diwas': MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said people of Bhopal would get a holiday on June 1 from next year as part of 'Bhopal Gaurav Diwas' celebrations.

Bhopal was merged with the rest of India nearly two years after the country got Independence on June 1, 1949.

Addressing a function to mark the foundation day of the state capital, the CM also said a research centre focusing on the history of Bhopal will be established.

''From next year on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas on June 1, Bhopal will witness a public holiday so that people can celebrate the day,'' said Chouhan, who hoisted the national flag at Bhopal Gate and felicitated 100 cleanliness workers with shawls. “Bhopal became an inseparable part of the rest of India because of the sacrifices of innumerable persons and the struggle of brave men two years after the country got Independence on June 1, 1949,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan, who lit a torch in honour of those who laid down their lives for the merger, said the new generation was unaware that Bhopal did not merge with India on August 15,1947 because the then nawab (ruler) refused to accept accession to India.

A protest began from Boras near Udaypura in Raisen district along the banks of the Narmada against the nawab, which culminated in Bhopal state becoming part of India on June 1, 1949.

The CM paid rich tributes to Uddhav Das Mehta, Balkrishna Gupta and former President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma for their struggle and those who were martyred during the protests in Boras.

''A research centre focused on Bhopal's history will also be established so that future generations know about the city's background,'' Chouhan added.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and former mayor Alok Sharma were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

