Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi a clown, Modi’s personality beyond his comprehension: Giriraj Singh

The entire world knows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a clown and Prime Minister Narendra Modis personality is beyond his comprehension, said Union minister Giriraj Singh Thursday, slamming the opposition leader over his recent remarks on Modi.

PTI | Anand | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi a clown, Modi’s personality beyond his comprehension: Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The entire world knows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "clown" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality is beyond his comprehension, said Union minister Giriraj Singh Thursday, slamming the opposition leader over his recent remarks on Modi. Singh, who handles the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio in the Modi government at the Centre, was speaking to the media after addressing the 42nd convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) here in Gujarat.

During his ongoing US tour, Gandhi said in Santa Clara that there are people in India who think they know more than God and PM Modi is "one such specimen". He added, "If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created." Gandhi himself is clueless about what he speaks, said the minister. "The entire world knows him as a 'maskhara' (clown). His grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had once said in Parliament that India's PM represents the entire country on foreign soil. On the other hand, her grandson is casting aspersions on India (during his foreign visits)," said Singh.

Terming Gandhi's US tour 'gaali yatra', Singh said that the entire world gives respect to Modi and barring China and Pakistan, heads of all other nations are keen to shake hands with India's PM.

"At least Rahul Gandhi remembered God (while criticising Modi). Otherwise, he was always into appeasement, be it wearing a skull cap or attending iftars. Now, he wears janeu (sacred thread) outside his suit and remembers Brahmaji. Modi's personality is beyond his comprehension," said the BJP leader.

Asked about why political conversations revolve more around religion rather than development nowadays, Singh said his party is never into such politics.

"BJP never believes in the politics of Hindu-Muslim. We are into the politics of development. The scale of development during the last nine years (under Modi) is far more than what we have witnessed in the past. Personally, I feel that the day the population of 'sanatanis' decreases, India and its democracy will also weaken," said Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023