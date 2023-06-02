Following are the top stories at 8.45 pm: NATION DEL58 HR-WRESTLERS-2NDLD MAHAPANCHAYAT **** If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat' Kurukshetra (Haryana): A ''khap mahapanchayat'' held here on Friday demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said if the demand is not met, farmers will take the protesting wrestlers to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 9. **** DEL63 CONG-LD WRESTLERS ****MP with heinous allegations against him safe under PM's protective shield: Rahul Gandhi on wrestlers' issue New Delhi: The Congress slammed the Centre on Friday over ''inaction'' against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, with Rahul Gandhi saying while daughters who won international medals are pleading for justice on the streets, a member of Parliament who has ''heinous allegations'' against him is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''protective shield''. **** DEL36 DL-WRESTLERS-FIR **** FIR against WFI chief: Wrestlers narrate instances of sexual favours demand, sexual harassment, inappropriate touching New Delhi: The two FIRs registered by Delhi Police against outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on complaints of six adult wrestlers and father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by him at different times and places including in foreign countries, over a decade. **** DEL25 UP-BRIJBHUSHAN-LD RALLY **** UP: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's Ayodhya rally on Jun 5 Ayodhya (UP): The district administration has denied permission to BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, to hold a rally here on June 5, an official said on Friday. **** SPD9 SPO-WREST-LD 83WC **** Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team support wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision New Delhi: Members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team on Friday came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players' issues will be ''heard and resolved''. **** DEL60 LDALL RAHUL-IUML **** Cong, BJP trade barbs over Rahul's 'IUML completely secular' remark New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's remark that IUML is a ''completely secular party'' triggered a political slugfest on Friday with the BJP alleging that the Kerala-based party is guided by the same mindset which was behind the Muslim League and the Congress reminding the saffron party about its veteran leader L K Advani's praise for Mohammad Ali Jinnah during his 2005 Pakistan visit. **** DEL59 LAW-LD SEDITION **** Law Commission backs sedition law, suggests increased jail term; Cong unimpressed New Delhi: The Law Commission has proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country, prompting a push back by the Congress amid government assertion that the recommendations were ''persuasive'' and ''not binding''. **** DEL64 AVI-GO FIRST-REVIVAL PLAN **** Go First plans to restart operations with 26 planes, 152 daily flights; submits plan to DGCA Mumbai: Cash-strapped Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, plans to restart operations with 26 planes and 152 daily flights, and has submitted the revival plan to aviation regulator DGCA, according to a source. **** DEL66 MEA-GERMANY-LD BABY **** India presses Germany to send back Baby Ariha as early as possible New Delhi: India on Friday urged Germany to send back at the earliest an Indian baby girl who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months, asserting it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. **** CAL20 RAIL-OD-ACCIDENT **** Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore after head-on collision with goods train Balasore/Howrah: Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said. **** BOM13 MH-SHIVAJI CORONATION-LD ANNIVERSARY **** 350th anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation begin in Maha Mumbai: Celebrations marking the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj began at the Raigad fort in Maharashtra on Friday in the presence of state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said his government was following the Maratha warrior king's ideals and working for the welfare of farmers and women. **** BUSINESS DEL49 BIZ-EDIBLE OIL-PRICE **** Govt asks industry to cut edible oils MRP by Rs 8-12 per litre as global prices drop New Delhi: The Centre on Friday directed edible oil associations to further reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of major edible oils by Rs 8-12 per litre with immediate effect, in line with the global market. **** FOREIGN FGN24 US-GANDHI-LD ELECTIONS **** BJP will be 'decimated' in the next three-four assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi Washington: Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP will be ''decimated'' in the next three-four assembly elections by the Congress, emphasising that they have the basic requirements that are needed to defeat the ruling party which do not have the support of the vast majority of the Indian population. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN35 PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN-LD BILAWAL **** Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners: Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari Islamabad: Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners as a humanitarian gesture, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN6 US-MUMBAI-RANA **** 26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has filed a writ of habeas corpus challenging a recent US court order that paved the way for his extradition to India where he is facing trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. By Lalit K Jha ****

