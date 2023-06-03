PM inspects train accident site, takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district to take stock of relief operations. He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all help needed is provided to the injured and their families, said officials.

PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

During the visit, he also interacted with Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as local police chief.

He also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site. Before reaching the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident.

''PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting,'' his office tweeted.

