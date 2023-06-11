Left Menu

Israelis march against government's contentious plan to overhaul judiciary

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 11-06-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 00:50 IST
Israelis march against government's contentious plan to overhaul judiciary

Israelis continued protests Saturday for the 23rd week against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government to overhaul the judiciary in the country.

The mass demonstrations started in January shortly after the government, made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox religious parties, was sworn in.

Gaining momentum and seeing large turnouts of more than 200,00 demonstrators at times, protest organizers have said they will not give up until the government cancels the proposed legal changes rather than delaying them.

The protests have become a weekly occasion to express on current affairs in the country.

In the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, where the main protest with tens of thousands is held, protesters held a giant banner reading "Type of citizen: dead," a reference to surging crimes among Israel's Arab communities.

Other protesters marched behind an effigy of a chained-up Netanyahu amid a sea of Israel's blue-and-white flags.

The plan would weaken the judiciary and limit judicial oversight on laws and government decisions, what critics say poses a direct threat to civil rights and the rights of minorities and marginalised groups. They also warn it will grant the government unrestrained power and upend the country's system of checks and balances.

The government says the judicial plan is meant to rein in what it says is an overly interventionist Supreme Court and restore power to elected legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023