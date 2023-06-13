Left Menu

Former TDP MLA Dayakar Reddy passes away

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:23 IST
Former TDP MLA in Telangana Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passed away here on Tuesday following ill health. He was 70.

Reddy, who was elected thrice to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh, had been unwell for some time and the end came at a private hospital Tuesday morning, sources said.

He was elected to the Assembly from Amarchinta (1994-1999, 1999-2003) and Makthal (2009-2014) in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, several state ministers, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud and other leaders condoled the death of Dayakar Reddy.

Dayakar Reddy always worked for people and made a name for himself as an efficient leader, Naidu said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

