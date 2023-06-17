Left Menu

Cong govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: Nadda

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 19:52 IST
Cong govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy: Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that the governments led by the grand old party did not want to construct roads in the border areas of the country due to its weak foreign policy.

The Congress during its long rule did not want to upset the neighbouring countries by creating infrastructure in the border areas, Nadda claimed while addressing a public rally of the BJP here in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The best defence for the Congress party is not to develop border areas as it may create more trouble for the government,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government ''handled the Ladakh standoff with strong hands and sent a clear signal to China,” he said The entire world now accepts Modi as a powerful leader because of his ''strong foreign policy''.

The rally was organised on the occasion of nine years of completion of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.

