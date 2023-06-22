Hope Amarnath pilgrims return with message of love from Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday gave his wishes to the Amarnath yatris and exhorted them to return to their native places with a message of love from Kashmir. ''The yatris should come here and return with the message of love. They should take the message that this country belongs to all – the Hindus, the Muslims, the Sikhs, the Christians, the Buddhists, everyone,'' Abdullah told reporters after reviewing the arrangements for this year's Amarnath yatra at the south Kashmir resort town, 100 kms from Srinagar. ''We are all equal and there are no differences. This is what our Constitution has proved,'' he said. Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, was accompanied by south Kashmir MP Hasnain Masoodi. The leader said Muslims have been taking care of the Amarnath pilgrims ever since the yatra began. ''Who takes care of the yatris here? It is the local Muslims. This has been happening for ages. There is no hatred,'' he said The NC president said he was thankful to the government for making good arrangements for the pilgrims.

''The arrangements are very good. There is a good small hospital here. The only drawback is the lack of nursing staff. Rather than getting nurses from the hospital here, we can give temporary employment to trained nurses for two months.

''That way, they will get employment, and the yatris will also get the care. We will surely write to the government on this issue,'' he added.

