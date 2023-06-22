Left Menu

Dhami thanks PM for gifting Biden U'khand's long-grained rice

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:16 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting US President Joe Biden Uttarakhand's long-grained rice.

''By gifting long-grained rice grown in Uttarakhand to the US President, the Prime Minister has honoured every citizen of the state for which he has a special place in his heart,'' Dhami said in a tweet.

Long-grained rice, a speciality of Uttarakhand, was part of a set of gifts presented by the prime minister to Biden. Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden hosted Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House, signalling the warm friendship between the two countries.

Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before they entered the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

