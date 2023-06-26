India emerged as strongest economy under Modi with growth rate better than US: JP Nadda

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:09 IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said India's stature has gone up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the country's growth rate went up to 8.10 per cent while that of the US is 7.9 per cent.

He said India has become the strongest economy in the world and the rate of poverty decreased from 22 per cent to 10 per cent under the BJP government.

Nadda was addressing BJP cadres after he landed in Bhopal on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

"India's respect and admiration has gone up in the world under the leadership of Modiji. Conferring of Egypt's highest state honour 'the order of Nile' on Modi is testimony to it," the BJP president said.

He said Congressmen lacked knowledge and keep harping on inflation.

''They shout inflation, inflation, and inflation. They don't know that Morgan and Stanley's report has revealed that India is the strongest economy in the world," he said.

The vikas dar (growth rate) of the US is 7.9 per cent while India has gone ahead with the growth rate of 8.10 per cent, a BJP release quoted Nadda as saying.

Referring to Modi's recent state visit to the US, Nadda said, "The warmth between India and US has increased and the relationship scaled newer heights''.

"The world is expecting a lot more from India," he said and called upon BJP workers to play a vital role to make the country a developed and mighty nation.

According to reports from the UN and others, poverty which was 22 per cent in India has dipped to 10 per cent under Modi's leadership. ''The number of very poor people has come down to less than one per cent,'' Nadda claimed.

Later at Motilal Nehru ground, Nadda inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the works done by the Modi government in the last nine years.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will engage in a dialogue with party workers from 34 states near the venue of the exhibition.

