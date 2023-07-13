Left Menu

Dutch Finance Minister Kaag to leave politics citing family concerns

Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag will leave politics after the upcoming elections, to relieve her family of the burden of threats made to her, she said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday. "My work has been a heavy burden for my husband and my children," Kaag told Dutch daily Trouw. "I'm not quitting because my security is an issue for me.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:44 IST
Dutch Finance Minister Kaag to leave politics citing family concerns
Sigrid Kaag Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag will leave politics after the upcoming elections, to relieve her family of the burden of threats made to her, she said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday. "My work has been a heavy burden for my husband and my children," Kaag told Dutch daily Trouw.

"I'm not quitting because my security is an issue for me. But it is for them. I would like it for them if things would quieten down." On a Dutch TV program recently Kaag's two daughters talked about their concerns for their mother because of threats made to her, causing the minister visible emotion when she was confronted with the recording.

In May, Kaag, 61, said the environment for politicians in the Netherlands had become "toxic", as she and many of her colleagues were continuously threatened and often needed tight security. Kaag's decision to leave comes three days after long-serving Prime Minister Mark Rutte unexpectedly announced he would quit politics once a new government is formed.

Rutte handed in the resignation of his fourth coalition government on Friday after failing to reach an agreement on stricter immigration policies. Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra this week also said he would not run in the next elections, expected to be held in mid-November.

A veteran U.N. diplomat, Kaag entered Dutch politics in 2017 when she became foreign minister in Rutte's third cabinet. She led the pro-EU, left-leaning D66 party to second place in the 2021 elections, behind Rutte's conservative VVD.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023