Netherlands Gears Up for World Cup with Farewell Friendly Against Algeria

The Netherlands is set to face Algeria in a crucial warm-up match scheduled for June 3 in Rotterdam, as announced by the Dutch football association on Monday. This friendly will serve as the Dutch team's official send-off game before they head to the United States for further preparations.

The Dutch are also expected to compete in another preparatory match on U.S. soil before they start their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14 in Dallas. Algeria, their friendly opponent, is part of World Cup Group J alongside Argentina, Austria, and Jordan.

Additionally, the Netherlands will confront Tunisia, another North African nation, during their Group F fixtures, with the match set to take place in Kansas City on June 25. The Netherlands will also host friendlies this month against Norway in Amsterdam and Ecuador in Eindhoven.