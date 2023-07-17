Left Menu

Meghalaya CM, Governor pay tributes to freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday paid tributes to Tirot Sing Syiem, a tribal chief in Meghalaya, who fought against the British in 1829, years before the 1857 uprising.The chief minister laid wreaths at the memorial of the tribal chief at Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills district on his 188th death anniversary.

17-07-2023
Meghalaya CM, Governor pay tributes to freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The chief minister laid wreaths at the memorial of the tribal chief at Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills district on his 188th death anniversary. Sangma was accompanied by the chief executive member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Pyniaidsing Syiem, and local MLA, Metbah Lyngdoh. ''Better die an independent king than reign as the vassal,'' Sangma later tweeted, quoting the words of the tribal chief. ''We pay homage to U Tirot Sing Syiem, the greatest freedom fighter of #Meghalaya who fought till his last breath to prevent #Khasi Hills from falling into the hands of the British colonisers,'' the chief minister added. Pointing out that the stories of the tribal chief's valour to protect his people and his land will forever make him one of the fiercest freedom fighters of the region, Sangma said, ''We bow to his courage, his sacrifice and his unyielding resolve.'' Governor Phagu Chauhan described Tirot Sing Syiem as a ''true hero and a symbol of resistance''. ''Let us forge ahead on the path of prosperity, guided by the spirit of U Tirot Sing Syiem. May this day strengthen our unity and motivate us to achieve greater heights,'' he said. Members of civil organisations -- the Khasi Students Union and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council -- also paid floral tributes to Tirot Sing Syiem at various locations in the state capital.

