US pauses some foreign assistance programs for Niger government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2023 04:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 04:39 IST
The United States government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs that benefit the government of Niger but will continue giving humanitarian and food assistance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government on July 26 in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

