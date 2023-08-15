Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Independence Day; felicitates widows, kin of Gorkha soldiers

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:47 IST
Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Independence Day; felicitates widows, kin of Gorkha soldiers
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by felicitating widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and disbursing their dues worth NPR 53.3 million.

The celebrations began at the embassy premises in Kathmandu with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Navin Srivastava. The ambassador also conveyed his greetings on the occasion to diaspora members in Nepal and video clips of President Droupadi Murmu's speech to the nation broadcast overnight were shown.

Widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces were felicitated by the embassy by disbursing their dues worth NPR 53.3 million (NPR 5.33 crore).

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by the students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the ''friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity''.

Taking to X, Foreign Minister N P Saud wrote, ''As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!'' Officials from the Indian Embassy, along with representatives from the government of Nepal and Chandragiri municipality, jointly inaugurated the Shree Bishnudevi Secondary School's new building on the occasion. The school has been built with the Indian government's grant of NPR 69 million under a post-earthquake reconstruction in the education sector.

This was followed by the inauguration of 'Shilaphalakam - a memorial plaque dedicated to the spirit of sacrifices of veer', the Indian Embassy posted on X.

A 'Mitti Ki Yadein' session was also held, wherein a video was showcased depicting unique facets of village life in India and Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava, administered the 'PanchPran Pledge' to the Indian diaspora and the embassy's officials.

The Panch Pran includes -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, the strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023