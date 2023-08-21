Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has set out proposals to increase scrutiny of Chinese investments as Europe's largest economy grapples with increased geopolitical risks surrounding its biggest trading partner. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will skip the upcoming Republican primary debates as he holds a commanding lead in the party's polls days before other candidates are scheduled to square off on the dais for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 06:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 06:51 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Netherlands and Denmark confirm plans to provide Kyiv with first F-16s China urges Brics to become geopolitical rival to G7

German minister proposes tougher rules on Chinese foreign direct investment Donald Trump says he will not appear in Republican primary debates

Overview The Netherlands and Denmark confirmed plans to provide Kyiv with more than 40 multipurpose F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said after visiting both countries.

China will push the Brics bloc of emerging markets to become a full-scale rival to the G7 this week, as leaders from across the developing world gather to debate the forum's biggest expansion in more than a decade. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has set out proposals to increase scrutiny of Chinese investments as Europe's largest economy grapples with increased geopolitical risks surrounding its biggest trading partner.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will skip the upcoming Republican primary debates as he holds a commanding lead in the party's polls days before other candidates are scheduled to square off on the dais for the first time. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023