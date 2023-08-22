Left Menu

Chad rebel group threatens military-led government

Tensions have flared again on Chad's northern border with Libya, where fighting between rebels and the army subsided after president Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield in 2021. His son Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power after his father's death and sought to restore peace, pardoning hundreds of imprisoned rebels and encouraging groups to take part in peace talks.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:10 IST
Chad rebel group threatens military-led government
  • Country:
  • Chad

A Chadian rebel group on Tuesday threatened to stand up to the country's military-led government, days after another rebel group announced an end to a 2021 ceasefire that prompted the interim president to move to the frontline. Tensions have flared again on Chad's northern border with Libya, where fighting between rebels and the army subsided after president Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield in 2021.

His son Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power after his father's death and sought to restore peace, pardoning hundreds of imprisoned rebels and encouraging groups to take part in peace talks. More than 30 rebel and opposition factions signed a peace pact with Chad's transitional authorities in Doha last year, although the most powerful insurgent group, the Libya-based Front for Change and Concord (FACT), refused to take part.

Deby suffered another setback on Saturday when FACT accused authorities of bombing one of its bases earlier that week and ended a ceasefire it declared in 2021. Deby responded on Sunday saying the army attacked after FACT rebels crossed into Chadian territory.

Deby said in a televised address from the frontline that he would be there for a week to oversee operations and warned FACT he would personally lead a battle against them if they did not put down arms. Another rebel group followed suit on Tuesday, vowing to use "all necessary means" to restore democracy in Chad.

"Our country has been taken hostage by a hoard of irresponsible (people)," the Popular Front for Recovery said in a statement calling on all "patriotic forces" to unite for a "national uprising". A flare-up of fighting in Chad could destabilise a longtime Western ally against Islamist militants waging an insurgency across the Sahel region.

Attempts to curb the jihadists have been derailed by a string of coups in West and Central Africa, including a military takeover in Niger last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023