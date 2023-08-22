Left Menu

"We will break tradition of changing govt in Rajasthan after every 5 years": Sachin Pilot

"We will break the tradition of changing the government in Rajasthan after every five years and the Congress government is going to be formed here," Sachin Pilot said in Tonk district in Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:52 IST
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Tonk (Photo credit/Sachin Pilot Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who has been newly inducted into the Congress Working Committee said that the desert state will break its polling tradition of changing its government every five years. "We will break the tradition of changing the government in Rajasthan after every five years and the Congress government is going to be formed here," the Tonk MLA said in his constituency in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been forming the government in Rajasthan in alternate terms every election since 1993. The two parties have been voting each other out in every poll since then. Taking a dig at the BJP, Sachin Pilot said that central BJP leaders have been visiting the state frequently in recent times in a bid to "wake up" the BJP organisation in Rajasthan but to no avail.

"BJP leaders from the Center are coming to Rajasthan again and again, trying to wake up the Rajasthan BJP organization, but they are not being able to do so. The BJP has failed in the government at the Centre and has failed as the opposition in Rajasthan," the former Deputy Chief Minister said. Thanking the top leadership in his party for being newly inducted into the Congress Working Committee, Sachin Pilot said, "I humbly accept the responsibility Congress National president Kharge, Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji has given me in the working committee. All of us will work together. People have hope from Congress today."

Sachin Pilot said that Congress will work together against the politics of "hatred" being practised by the BJP. "Rahul Gandhi had travelled throughout India trying to connect with people. We will all work together against the way BJP practices the politics of hatred," the Tonk MLA said.

Rajasthan will go to polls towards the end of this year, along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP and the Congress are in direct contest with each other in these three crucial state assembly polls which will serve as a litmus test for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

