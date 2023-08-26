Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas judge blocks state ban on gender-affirming care for minors

A Texas judge on Friday blocked a Republican-backed state law banning so-called gender-affirming care including puberty blockers, hormones and surgery for transgender minors from taking effect while she hears a legal challenge to it. Judge Maria Cantu Hexsel of the District Court of Travis County in Austin found that the families of transgender children and doctors suing the state to challenge the law, which was set to take effect next month, were likely to succeed in proving that it violated their rights under the state constitution.

Maui officials release list of hundreds missing since deadly wildfire

Hawaii officials released the names of 338 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina. The list, compiled by the FBI, includes only people whose full names are known and who were reported missing by someone for whom authorities have verified contact information.

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges

Donald Trump's mug shot was released on Thursday evening after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. An unsmiling Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - was captured glaring at the camera in the mug shot. The image represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump, who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases.

Divided US embraces Trump mug shot merchandise

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's historic mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening, is being turned into T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters and even bobblehead dolls by friends and foes alike. The shot of Trump with a red tie, glistening hair, and an icy scowl was taken as the Republican presidential front-runner was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges, part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

No DeSantis debate bounce, but some Republicans more open to him -Reuters/Ipsos

Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by nearly 40 percentage points in the race for the Republican presidential nomination even after declining to debate the Florida governor and other rivals, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Friday.

The survey found that half of Republican respondents who followed the party's first debate on Wednesday were more open to DeSantis' bid - good news for a campaign banking on the event boosting his profile after a summer slide in opinion polls.

Trump co-defendant remains in jail as others in Georgia case post bond

One of Donald Trump's co-defendants in a wide-ranging election-fraud case in Georgia remained behind bars on Friday, after Trump and the 17 others charged in the case had reported to jail and posted bond. Court records showed defendant Harrison Floyd was due to appear in court on Friday morning, but Judge Scott McAfee told reporters he would not appear after all.

In battleground Arizona, key independent voters decry Trump, support Georgia election indictment

Mark Clarcq is an independent voter in the presidential battleground state of Arizona. In 2016 he cast his ballot for Donald Trump, but as the former Republican president appeared at a Georgia jail on Thursday on criminal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Clarcq said he will never support him again. "He's delusional. He's still saying the 2020 election was fraudulent. In Georgia, he was definitely trying to gain votes he didn't have. That's an illegal process. Absolutely I support the Georgia indictment. The justice system should play out and I don't think he should be pardoned," Clarcq, 77, said in a shopping mall in northern Phoenix.

Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban

GenBioPro Inc, which sells a generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, has lost a bid to overturn West Virginia's near-total ban on abortion. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers in Huntington late Thursday rejected the company's argument that West Virginia's ban must be struck down because it conflicts with the federal government's decision to approve and regulate mifepristone for medication abortion, dismissing most of the company's lawsuit.

Analysis-DeSantis' dream of a two-horse race on hold as others shine at Republican debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged from the first Republican presidential debate having retained his position as Donald Trump's top rival, but the absence of a game-changing moment for him means other contenders now see more of a chance to dislodge him from his vulnerable No. 2 spot. The governor's team had gone into the debate in Milwaukee hoping to draw a line under a summer slide in the polls and begin consolidating his position as the obvious alternative to former President Donald Trump, who holds a nearly 40-point lead in most polls.

Analysis-Trump allies' push to move Georgia subversion trial could mean delays

Efforts by Donald Trump allies to move Georgia's criminal case charging the former U.S. president with trying to overturn an election to federal court is raising legal questions that could delay a trial, which may be a key part of their strategy. On Aug. 28, Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was charged alongside the former president with trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election, will argue his case should be heard in federal court rather than in Fulton County Superior Court, where it was filed.

