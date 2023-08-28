FACTBOX-Trump's overlapping legal and political calendar

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces a tangled calendar in the year ahead as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while trying to fend off four criminal and three civil trials, some related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Here are key dates in Trump's legal and political schedule:

SEPT. 6, 2023 Trump to enter a plea in the Georgia racketeering case, which charges him and 18 other defendants with engaging in a wide-ranging plot to reverse his November 2020 defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

SEPT. 27, 2023 Second debate for Republican candidates. Trump has said he will not participate.

OCT. 2, 2023 Start of a state civil trial in Manhattan, in which New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million from Trump, his business and his adult sons on charges of lying about the value of his assets to get better terms from lenders and insurers. James is also seeking to stop the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

OCT. 23, 2023 Trial date for one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia case, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. A trial date for Trump and the other defendants in this case has not yet been set.

JAN. 15, 2024 Start of a federal civil trial in Manhattan, in which writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking at least $10 million from Trump for defamation. Carroll has already won $5 million from Trump for defamation and sexual assault. Trump is appealing that verdict.

JAN. 15, 2024 The state-by-state Republican nominating contest begins with caucuses in Iowa. New Hampshire is expected to hold the first primary election shortly after, though a date has not been set.

JAN. 29, 2024 Federal class-action trial starts in Manhattan, accusing Trump and his company of participating in an illegal pyramid scheme.

FEB. 8, 2024 Nevada Republican presidential caucuses.

FEB. 24, 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary.

MARCH 4, 2024 Trial starts in the federal criminal case in Washington that charges Trump with illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis had proposed this as the starting date for the Georgia trial as well, but it will almost certainly be rescheduled. MARCH 5, 2024

"Super Tuesday," in which 14 state presidential primaries take place. This event often whittles down the primary field to a handful of candidates. MARCH 25, 2024

Scheduled start of a New York criminal trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. This date may change if it conflicts with the federal case in Washington. MAY 20, 2024

Scheduled start of a federal criminal trial in Miami, in which Trump is charged with unlawfully keeping classified government documents after leaving office and lying to officials who sought to recover them. JUNE 4, 2024

The final presidential primaries are scheduled to take place in five states. Some states have not yet set their primary or caucus dates. JULY 15-18, 2024

Republican National Convention, where the party formally chooses its candidate. NOV. 5, 2024

Election Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)