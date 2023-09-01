Ashok Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani cooperative society scam case: Shekhawat

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that he was trying to derail the investigation into the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam case.

Neither the Rajasthan Police' Special Operational Group (SOG) has been able to wrap up its probe into the matter in more than four years nor has it been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he told reporters here.

Earlier, Gehlot has accused the Shekhawat of being involved in the scam, a charge that has been denied by the Union minister.

The chief minister is trying to derail the probe, Shekhawat alleged and added that Gehlot does not want a fair investigation in the case.

The case pertains to thousands of investors who were duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

