Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks legal bodies for bringing long-running cases to justice

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 23:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an oblique reference to legal proceedings against a Ukrainian business magnate, thanked law enforcement bodies on Saturday for their resolve in bringing long-running cases to justice.

"I thank Ukrainian law enforcement officials for their resolve in bringing to a just outcome each and every one of the cases that have been hindered for decades," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

