Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks legal bodies for bringing long-running cases to justice

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an oblique reference to legal proceedings against a Ukrainian business magnate, thanked law enforcement bodies on Saturday for their resolve in bringing long-running cases to justice.

"I thank Ukrainian law enforcement officials for their resolve in bringing to a just outcome each and every one of the cases that have been hindered for decades," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

