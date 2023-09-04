Left Menu

Telangana Congress upbeat over CWC meet to be held in Hyderabad on Sep 16

Thanking the AICC leadership for convening the Congress Working Committee CWC meetings in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state unit will make the plenary a grand success.

Updated: 04-09-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:45 IST
Thanking the AICC leadership for convening the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state unit will make the plenary a grand success. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Reddy said, ''We heartfully thank Madam Smt #SoniaGandhi ji, AICC President shri @kharge ji, Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Smt @priyankagandhi ji and shri @kcvenugopalmp ji for having confidence in us to convene the first CWC meeting in Hyderabad. We are grateful for the honour bestowed upon us and will make this meeting a grand success.'' The Congress today announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of the newly-constituted CWC on September 16 in Hyderabad which will be followed by a rally the next day.

General Secretary of the party K C Venugopal said that on September 17, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held and it will include all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.

The proposed CWC meeting in Hyderabad assumes significance in the wake of Assembly polls to be held towards the end of this year. Congress which is resolute to come to power in Telangana is expected to make use of meeting to showcase its commitment towards the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party also held its national executive meeting in July, last year, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Venugopal said that on September 17 evening, which is celebrated as Telangana ''National Integration Day", the party will hold a ''mega rally'' near Hyderabad, where it will announce five guarantees for Telangana, which is scheduled to go to polls late this year.

