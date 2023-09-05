MP: BJP blames Congress for stone pelting on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma on Tuesday blamed Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch. Speaking to ANI, VD Sharma said, "I have received information that stones were pelted on the yatra by Congress goons from the hills and behind trees. This is not only unfortunate or condemnable but it is also a serious crime."

State BJP chief alleged that Congress committed this act as it is nervous about the fact that Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting so much support from the public. "Congress is nervous about the immense public support we are getting. They have attacked the yatra in a planned manner. They will not be spared. Vehicles were damaged (in the stone pelting). Our 'Rath' was damaged," he said.

With the assembly elections slated to be held later this year in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organize five "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the state. BJP said that a total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

Earlier Jan Ashirwad Yatra was inaugurated in Neemuch district in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

