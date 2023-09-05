"Bharat name is given by our ancestors...": Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on G20 dinner invite row 

After Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner scheduled for September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday said that the 'Bharat' name is given by our ancestors. Speaking to ANI, Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Our Constitution says that India that is Bharat. This name (Bharat) is given by our ancestors. In 'Vishnupuran' it is written that the land in the North of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has the name 'Bharat."

Meanwhile Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. He said that it appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the INDIA alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of the INDIA alliance.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people." "BJP is constantly trying to deflect attention from important issues of inflation, unemployment, a probe against Adani, China, Ladakh, J-K and Manipur. We are working for India and Bharat, while BJP is working for India vs Bharat," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that the government of India has given another blow to the slavery mentality by replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit. "Another blow to the slavery mentality. It is a proud moment for every countryman to have 'The President of Bharat' written on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit. Long live Mother Bharat!," he said.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)