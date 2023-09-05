Left Menu

"Bharat name is given by our ancestors...": Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on G20 dinner invite row 

After Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner scheduled for September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday said that 'Bharat' name is given by our ancestors.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:45 IST
"Bharat name is given by our ancestors...": Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on G20 dinner invite row 
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner scheduled for September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday said that the 'Bharat' name is given by our ancestors. Speaking to ANI, Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Our Constitution says that India that is Bharat. This name (Bharat) is given by our ancestors. In 'Vishnupuran' it is written that the land in the North of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has the name 'Bharat."

Meanwhile Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. He said that it appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the INDIA alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of the INDIA alliance.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people." "BJP is constantly trying to deflect attention from important issues of inflation, unemployment, a probe against Adani, China, Ladakh, J-K and Manipur. We are working for India and Bharat, while BJP is working for India vs Bharat," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that the government of India has given another blow to the slavery mentality by replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit. "Another blow to the slavery mentality. It is a proud moment for every countryman to have 'The President of Bharat' written on the invitation card for the dinner to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the G20 Summit. Long live Mother Bharat!," he said.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023