Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 03:15 IST
Alabama officials in a court filing on Tuesday said they would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to maintain a Republican-drawn electoral map rejected by a lower court for diluting the voting power of Black residents, expanding a dispute with potentially broad implications for the 2024 U.S. congressional elections.
