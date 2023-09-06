Janmashtami: Kerala CM describes Lord Krishna as symbol of compassion
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-09-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state and described Lord Krishna as a symbol of compassion.
Devotees cherish Lord Sri Krishna as a symbol of dharma, mercy, and compassion against adharmas (injustice), he said in a Facebook post.
''May this Sri Krishna Jayanthi reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness. Best wishes to all,'' the Left veteran added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Left
- Sri Krishna
- Janmashtami
- Sri Krishna Jayanthi
- dharma
- Kerala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU's Timmermans confirmed as leader of Dutch leftist parties' ticket for election
EU's Timmermans to lead Dutch leftist parties in Nov election
Left parties hail ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon
Flames devour forests and homes as wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece burn out of control
European firefighters and planes join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece