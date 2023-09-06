Ukraine's parliament approves Rustem Umerov as new defence minister - lawmaker

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to approve the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the country's new defence minister, a lawmaker said.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app that an overwhelming majority had supported Umerov after he was put forward for the role by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine's biggest wartime shake-up of the defence sector so far.

