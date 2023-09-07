Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months
President Dina Boluarte of Peru reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday, the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, though she retained ministers overseeing the key economy and energy and mining portfolios.
- Country:
- Peru
President Dina Boluarte of Peru reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday, the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, though she retained ministers overseeing the key economy and energy and mining portfolios. Boluarte took office in December after her predecessor Pedro Castillo, whom she had served as vice-president, was ousted and arrested after trying to dissolve Congress. The ouster was followed by months of protests demanding early elections and Boluarte's resignation, leaving dozens dead.
Cabinet changes are frequent in the world's second-largest copper producing nation, which has seen six presidents in just five years. Peru's ministers of education, justice, transport, labor, production and agrarian development were dismissed. The new ministers were sworn in at the government palace in the capital Lima.
The last major reshuffle took place in April, when four of Peru's 19-minister cabinet were removed from their posts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lima
- Peru
- Congress
- agrarian
- Pedro Castillo
- Dina Boluarte
- Cabinet
- Boluarte
ALSO READ
"Whole problem started after Congress...," Annamalai on Cauvery water dispute
"Anti-farmer": Maharashtra Congress Chief on Centre imposing 40 per cent duty on onion exports
Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Congress
ED raids 'political vendetta' to tarnish INDIA bloc's image before 2024 polls: Congress
Congress stages protest in Pune to demand withdrawal of 40 per cent exports duty on onions